TFB Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TDG traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,272.68. 229,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,307.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,200.82. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

