TFB Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 563,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 385,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 141,652 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 114,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 889,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.