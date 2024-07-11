TFB Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. 1,046,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,944. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

