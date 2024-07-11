TFB Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after buying an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,326,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,069,000 after buying an additional 260,305 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.37. 1,706,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.