TFB Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 893,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 153,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QEFA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $973.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $78.20.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

