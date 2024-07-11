TFB Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.48 on Wednesday, reaching $939.98. 2,681,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $893.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $945.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

