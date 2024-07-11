TFB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 544 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $483.39. The stock had a trading volume of 328,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.62 and its 200-day moving average is $523.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

