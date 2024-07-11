TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 5,524,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,188. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

