TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Sells C$22,923.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Fournier sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.41, for a total transaction of C$22,923.00.
TerraVest Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
TVK opened at C$73.26 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$28.50 and a twelve month high of C$82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.64.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TVK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
