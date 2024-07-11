TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Sells C$22,923.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Fournier sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.41, for a total transaction of C$22,923.00.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

TVK opened at C$73.26 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$28.50 and a twelve month high of C$82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

TVK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVK

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.