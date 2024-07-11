TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $88.76 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $88.76 million and $7.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,929,398 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,976,346 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

