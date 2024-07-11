Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Short Interest Up 134.9% in June

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Tenon Medical Stock Performance
Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
