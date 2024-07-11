Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Short Interest Up 134.9% in June

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

