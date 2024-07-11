Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNX. Scotiabank increased their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,139. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

