Team Hewins LLC Sells 233 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Team Hewins LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8 %

GOOG traded down $5.40 on Thursday, hitting $187.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,729,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,705,100. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.56.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.