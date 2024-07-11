Team Hewins LLC Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Team Hewins LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Edison International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 468,594 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.28. 508,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

