Team Hewins LLC Invests $312,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 69.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 944,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.