Team Hewins LLC Has $372,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Team Hewins LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $6.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.96. 1,476,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

