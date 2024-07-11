Team Hewins LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Team Hewins LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6,724.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 658,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 648,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 9,295,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,734,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

