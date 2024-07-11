Team Hewins LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 14,007,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,306,805. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

