Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 762 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 762 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,136 shares of company stock worth $68,855,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.66. 5,453,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,516,852. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.49.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.