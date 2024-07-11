TD Cowen Trims Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Target Price to $34.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.64 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

