TD Cowen Cuts AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $37.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AB. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

