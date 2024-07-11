Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $55.17

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.17, but opened at $57.86. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 13,133 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 438,664 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 391,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

