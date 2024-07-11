Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

TNGX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

TNGX opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $13.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,684. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,471,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

