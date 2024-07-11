TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.28.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 5,442.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 825,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 810,953 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
