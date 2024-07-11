Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Swipe has a total market cap of $142.23 million and $4.70 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 610,034,472 coins and its circulating supply is 610,032,472 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

