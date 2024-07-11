sUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $29.05 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. sUSD has a total market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 51,117,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,022,870 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

