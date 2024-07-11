Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Evercore

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.00.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$68.23. 1,154,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,527. The stock has a market cap of C$39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.10. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. In related news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

