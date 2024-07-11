Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.09. 838,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.45 and a 200 day moving average of $335.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

