Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.34. 725,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

