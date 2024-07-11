Stratis Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,132.33 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $31,132.33 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.80 or 0.05344264 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

