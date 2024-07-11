Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEOAY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 52,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,551. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

