StockNews.com Lowers Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

