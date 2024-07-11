StockNews.com Lowers Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBIO. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 5,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $87,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.