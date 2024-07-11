StockNews.com Lowers Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Embraer Stock Up 2.4 %

ERJ opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

