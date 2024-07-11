StockNews.com Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.63.

CAT stock opened at $328.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.44. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

