Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 83,179 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 57,153 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,369,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451,551. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCID. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.