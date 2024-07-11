Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 10th (ACU, ALRM, ALSN, CNC, DGX, FBMS, FONR, GALT, JAGX, JLL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 10th:
Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
