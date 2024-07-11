Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 10th (ACU, ALRM, ALSN, CNC, DGX, FBMS, FONR, GALT, JAGX, JLL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 10th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

