Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

