Steem (STEEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.58 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.62 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.00588441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00116433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00275435 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00039169 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,207,313 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.