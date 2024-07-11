Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,448,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 11,113,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,363,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

