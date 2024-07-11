STAR Financial Bank Sells 110 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Cummins Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.10. 699,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,086. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.21 and its 200-day moving average is $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

