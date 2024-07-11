STAR Financial Bank Has $1.30 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

STAR Financial Bank cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $214.49. 1,789,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

