STAR Financial Bank Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

STAR Financial Bank reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,727. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.