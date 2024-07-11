SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Trimmed by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 258,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,389. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

