SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,042,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.