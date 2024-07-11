SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,042,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

