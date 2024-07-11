SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 2.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $24,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.52. 5,015,721 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

