SPC Financial Inc. Invests $4.54 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $94.75. 9,653,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,078. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2851 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

