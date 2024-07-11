SPC Financial Inc. Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 2,528,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
