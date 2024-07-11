SPC Financial Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after purchasing an additional 243,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 498,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,003. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.