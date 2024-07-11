SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 119,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,874,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,113. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day moving average of $240.28.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.